Palmer (neck/illness) returned to practice Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Palmer was a limited participant Wednesday due to a neck injury, then missed practice Thursday with the addition of an illness. His return Friday puts him on track to play Sunday against the Titans, likely filling his usual role as Tampa's No. 3 WR.
