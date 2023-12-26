Palmer brought in four of six targets for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Palmer enjoyed a resurgence after multiple underwhelming games, tying his career high in receptions while posting his third-highest yardage tally of his brief NFL tenure. Palmer logged a solid 39 snaps on offense as well, seemingly cementing him as the primary No. 3 receiver despite the presence of veteran David Moore on the active roster.