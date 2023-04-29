The Buccaneers selected Palmer in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 191st overall.

Palmer (6-feet, 192 pounds) was initially a standout recruit for LSU but transferred to Nebraska after struggling to earn playing time with the Tigers. Palmer's one season with Nebraska was a major success as his 4.33 speed made him a feared big-play threat in the Big Ten, resulting in 71 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns on 111 targets. Palmer's speed makes him a credible downfield decoy if nothing else, but the issue is that he really might not be much more than that. Palmer's speed is real, but he cuts down the field like a javelin -- fast, but inflexible and bound to a rigid course -- so when anything goes slightly off schedule Palmer pretty much derails. If his skill set can add more polish then Palmer's tools would become more interesting.