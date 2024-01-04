Palmer (hip) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Palmer maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough as he tends to a hip injury, giving him just one more chance to get back to full participation before the Buccaneers potentially give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game in Carolina. If he's able to suit up this weekend, he'll look to build about his most productive two-game stretch of the season (8-126-1 on 11 targets between Weeks 16 and 17).
