Palmer brought in three of four targets for 51 yards in the Buccaneers' 39-37 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay.
Palmer once again ran behind only starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in wide receiver snaps, logging a robust 48 plays from scrimmage. The rookie now has back-to-back three-catch outings, and Sunday's yardage total was a new personal best. Palmer has multiple receptions in four of the last five contests overall, pushing him into borderline fantasy relevancy in deep formats.
