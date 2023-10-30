Palmer secured three of six targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Palmer logged a robust and season-high 55 snaps in the loss, but he was only able to match his season high in receptions with the additional opportunity. However, the speedy rookie has encouragingly logged 15 targets and averaged of 42 snaps per game over the last three contests, supporting the notion Palmer's role has grown into that of a legitimate No. 3 receiver.