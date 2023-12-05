Palmer secured two of five targets for 12 yards and rushed once for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Palmer finished a distant third in receiving yards and tied for second in targets on another modest-volume day for Tampa Bay's air attack. The speedy rookie hasn't cleared 22 receiving yards in any of the last four games, and he's logged between four and six targets in six consecutive contests. Palmer will look up his production in a Week 14 road matchup against the Falcons.