Palmer secured two of four targets for 33 yards and returned two punts for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Palmer generated modest production despite the Buccaneers' multiple wide receiver absences and his 49 percent snap share. The second-year wideout did record both of his catches on Tampa Bay's late-fourth-quarter game-tying drive, but he's yet to top three receptions or Monday's 33 yards in any contest heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the 49ers .