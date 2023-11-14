Palmer (neck/illness) brought in two of four targets for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-6 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Palmer was able to record multiple receptions for the third straight game. The speedy rookie has also seen at least four targets in each contest during that span, and his 54 snaps Sunday actually put him ahead of both Mike Evans (47) and Chris Godwin (50). Palmer should continue to play a solid complementary role in a Week 11 road showdown with the 49ers.