Palmer (illness) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report.
Palmer hasn't registered a catch over his last three games and it appears he is now under the weather. It's unclear what sort of ailment he's working through, but Friday's practice report should provide clarity on Palmer's status heading into Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Trey Palmer: Exclusively works as returner again•
-
Buccaneers' Trey Palmer: Limited to special teams in win•
-
Buccaneers' Trey Palmer: Will play Sunday vs. Vegas•
-
Buccaneers' Trey Palmer: Questionable to face Raiders•
-
Buccaneers' Trey Palmer: Tending to hip injury•
-
Buccaneers' Trey Palmer: Fails to bring in only target•