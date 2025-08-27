Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Activated from PUP list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (knee) passed a physical and was activated from the active/PUP list Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wirfs spent the entirety of training camp on the sidelines after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in early July. He will now be able to return to practice, but he remains unlikely to play in the Buccaneers' first handful of games in 2025. In his absence, Charlie Heck and Luke Goedeke are candidates to open the season as Tampa Bay's starting left tackle.
