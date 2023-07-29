Wirfs' acclimation to his new position of left tackle is going smoothly thus far in training camp, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "He's adjusted well over there, I think," head coach Todd Bowles said. "There's probably still some kinks he needs to work out, probably when we get in pads, from a hand-placement standpoint, but I think he's done an excellent job so far."

The 2020 first-round pick has already proven a success at right tackle over his first three seasons, earning two Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro nod. He's now moving over to the opposite end of the line to replace the departed Donovan Smith and provide valuable blindside protection for either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask this coming season, and although the Buccaneers have yet to don pads, Wirfs is displaying impressive technique thus far in drills.