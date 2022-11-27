Wirfs was carted off after he suffered a left leg injury during Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 2021 All-Pro could now be in jeopardy of missing the first game of his career against the Saints on Monday, Dec. 5. If so, Josh Wells, who stepped in after Wirfs went down in overtime, would likely step in at right tackle for Tampa Bay.