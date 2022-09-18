Wirfs (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
The abdominal injury limited Wirfs' activity in practices all week, but he'll be able to suit up Sunday and handle his usual duties at the Buccaneers' right tackle. The Bucs will be breaking in a new left tackle Week 2, however, as Josh Wells steps in to protect Tom Brady's blind side while Donovan Smith (elbow) is sidelined.
