Wirfs (oblique) was considered a limited participant at the team's walkthrough Monday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official website reports.

Wirfs was unavailable for the team's Week 14 loss to the Saints due to an oblique injury that he suffered the week prior against Arizona. The offensive lineman will have two more chances to log a full practice prior to Thursday night's contest against the Falcons.

