Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday that Wirfs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The 2020 first-round pick from Iowa hasn't played since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early July, but his full practice Thursday suggests a Week 4 return may be on the horizon. However, if Wirfs remains sidelined Sunday, 2024 first-round pick Graham Barton is expected to slide over to left tackle and make his fifth consecutive start in that position.