default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday that Wirfs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The 2020 first-round pick from Iowa hasn't played since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early July, but his full practice Thursday suggests a Week 4 return may be on the horizon. However, if Wirfs remains sidelined Sunday, 2024 first-round pick Graham Barton is expected to slide over to left tackle and make his fifth consecutive start in that position.

More News