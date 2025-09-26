Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Could return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday that Wirfs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
The 2020 first-round pick from Iowa hasn't played since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early July, but his full practice Thursday suggests a Week 4 return may be on the horizon. However, if Wirfs remains sidelined Sunday, 2024 first-round pick Graham Barton is expected to slide over to left tackle and make his fifth consecutive start in that position.
