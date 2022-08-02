Wirfs (ankle) was limited in practice due to cramps, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Wirfs' season ended early due to an ankle injury, but he appears to be fully recovered from it. However, the offensive lineman did experience cramps in practice, but he should not miss anytime moving forward.
