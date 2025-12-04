Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Dealing with oblique issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (oblique) did not practice in Wednesday's walkthrough.
Wirfs has recently been on the injury report with a shoulder issue, but he's been able to play anyway. He's now listed with an oblique injury, the severity of which is unclear.
