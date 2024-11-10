Wirfs potentially suffered an injury to his MCL on Sunday, and he'll have an MRI to determine the extent of the issue, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wirfs has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's matchup against San Francisco, and his initial diagnosis suggests he could miss additional time. However, Rapoport notes that if the MCL injury is confirmed, it would mean that the All-Pro offensive tackle has a "likelihood" of returning this season. That could be huge for a Tampa Bay squad that still has playoff aspirations.