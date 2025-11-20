Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (shoulder) logged a limited practice in Wednesday's walkthrough.
Wirfs hasn't been on the injury report since early October, when he was dealing with a knee issue. It's unclear if he's in jeopardy of missing Sunday's matchup against the Rams, but his practice participation in the next few days should clarify his status.
