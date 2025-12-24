Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: DNP Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Wirfs likely suffered the toe injury in last Sunday's loss to the Panthers, and it remains unclear whether the issue is severe enough to prevent him from playing. The standout left tackle will have two more chances to upgrade his practice participation and dodge an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
