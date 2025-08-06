Wirfs, who had an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in July, was down to utilizing just one crutch Tuesday and is coming along well in his recovery, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht sounded an optimistic tone about the star left tackle Tuesday, saying Wirfs was doing "an excellent job" in his recovery process. However, the Bucs are naturally proceeding with caution, with Licht adding the caveat the team needs to be careful to not rush the All-Pro's return to football activities. Wirfs has previously been projected to miss the start of the regular season but not necessarily profile as a candidate for the reserve/PUP list.