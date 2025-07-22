Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles recently told joebucsfan.com that Wirfs (knee) "will be ready sooner than later" but not necessarily for Week 1.

"I don't know if it's Week 1, 2, 3," Bowles said. Wirfs had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee July 8, with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reporting at the time that the star left tackle likely would miss "at least the first couple games" of the regular season. Bowles' comments sound like he expects Wirfs back at some point in September or maybe October, which should be manageable for a team that otherwise returns all of last year's starters on an offensive line that was among the best in the league.