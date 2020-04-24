Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Falls to Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers selected Wirfs in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 13th overall.
Tampa Bay traded up one spot with the 49ers to make sure it got one of the top tackles in the class, and Wirfs certainly qualifies as that. The Iowa product had the best 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jump among tackles at the combine, and his wrestling background combined with that athleticism make him a force at tackle. He played on the right side of the line at Iowa and was a dominant run blocker. Wirfs is still developing as a pass blocker but is still competent enough at it to be a Day 1 starter. With the Wirfs pick, Tampa Bay is making a strong commitment to building a strong line for new quarterback Tom Brady.
