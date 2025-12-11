Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Full go in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (oblique) was a full participant in Tampa Bay's practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Wirfs is healthy again after sitting out the Week 13 loss to the Saints with an oblique injury. The 26-year-old will resume his role as the Buccaneers' starting left tackle during Thursday's game against the Panthers.
