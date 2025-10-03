Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
The starting left tackle was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Wirfs played all 72 offensive snaps in Tampa Bay's 31-25 loss to Philadelphia last week, his season debut. His full participation Thursday strongly indicates that he's on track to play this Sunday as well.
