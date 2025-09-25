Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Wirfs appears to be on the cusp of making his return to action after having knee surgery in early July, building off of Wednesday's limited session to practice in full Thursday. The offensive lineman's status for Sunday's contest against the Eagles will be much clearer once Tampa Bay releases its final injury report Friday.
