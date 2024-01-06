Wirfs (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Panthers.
This is a big contest for the Buccaneers, as they can clinch the NFC South with a win over Carolina. As such, it's no surprise that Wirfs is pushing through a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday. The talented tackle hasn't missed a contest this season.
