Wirfs (ankle) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers, per the team's official site.

Wirfs returned from a three-game absence this past weekend as a result of a previous ankle issue, but he apparently re-aggravated his injured ankle Sunday night versus the Cardinals. After opening Week 17 prep with two consecutive limited practices, the 320-pounder returned to Friday's session fully, ultimately allowing him to continue starting at right tackle come New Year's Day.