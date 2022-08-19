Wirfs sustained an oblique injury during joint workouts with the Titans on Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Wirfs has been plagued with injuries as of late as the right tackle was forced to miss time in August with cramps. The 23-year-old seemed to strain his oblique causing the linemen to be sidelined for the remainder of Thursday's joint practice. There is no indication of how long Wirfs will be held out.