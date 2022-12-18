Wirfs (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Wirfs will now miss a third straight game as a result of the ankle injury he sustained Week 12 in Cleveland. Josh Wells should draw another start at right tackle this weekend versus Cincinnati.
