Wirfs (knee) is expected to start the regular season on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster so he can participate in practice but likely won't play until October, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Buccaneers are expected to utilize a similar approach with both Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin. Wirfs is currently on the active/PUP list. If Wirfs is sidelined for all of September, he would miss the first four games of the regular season. The Buccaneers could start backup Charlie Heck at left tackle during Wirfs' absence or slide Luke Goedeke over from right tackle to protect Baker Mayfield's blind side.