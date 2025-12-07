Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Likely to sit out Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (oblique) remains listed as questionable but isn't expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Unless Wirfs makes some unexpected progress from his oblique injury leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll miss his fourth game of the season Sunday. Graham Barton could be a candidate to kick out to left tackle to replace Wirfs, which would open up the center spot for Ben Bredeson.
