Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Limited again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
The starting left tackle was also limited in Wednesday's walkthrough. Wirfs has started Tampa Bay's last seven games after missing the first three with a knee issue. He'll have one more chance to get in a full practice Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams.
