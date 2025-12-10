default-cbs-image
Wirfs (oblique) was a limited participant during Tampa Bay's walkthrough practice Tuesday.

Wirfs sat out Sunday's game versus the Saints with an oblique injury, and on a short week, he's now in jeopardy of missing a second straight contest. He still has one opportunity to log a full practice before the Buccaneers release their final practice report of the week Wednesday.

