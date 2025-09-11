Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Wirfs participated in individual drills Thursday, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Auman also reports that Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wirfs hasn't been ruled out for Monday's road matchup against the Texans, but that the firm return goal set by the team remains Week 5. Graham Barton moved over from center to left tackle to fill in for Wirfs in Week 1.
