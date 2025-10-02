Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (knee) was estimated to be a limited participant at the Buccaneers' walkthrough Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Wirfs made his season debut in the team's 31-25 loss to the Eagles in Week 4, playing all 72 offensive snaps at left tackle. The team is likely just being cautious with the 26-year-old, and he'll have two more chances to log a full practice prior to Sunday's contest in Seattle.
