Wirfs (knee) was estimated to be a limited participant at the Buccaneers' walkthrough Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Wirfs made his season debut in the team's 31-25 loss to the Eagles in Week 4, playing all 72 offensive snaps at left tackle. The team is likely just being cautious with the 26-year-old, and he'll have two more chances to log a full practice prior to Sunday's contest in Seattle.