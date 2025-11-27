Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Wirfs has been dealing with the shoulder issue for the past week but didn't carry an injury designation into last Sunday's loss to the Rams and played 91 percent of the offensive snaps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Will play Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Limited again•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Full participant Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Limited to open week•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Making season debut Sunday•