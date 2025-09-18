Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Logs another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Like he was able to at the end of last week before sitting out Week 2, Wirfs managed to practice in a limited capacity to start Tampa Bay's new week of preparation. He'll still be looking at carrying an injury designation into the weekend unless he can manage a full practice Thursday or Friday.
