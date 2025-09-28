Wirfs (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Eagles.

Wirfs first donned a brace on his right knee while sitting out a minicamp practice in mid-June. He then underwent surgery in early July, with his recovery extending into the regular season. After following an LP/FP/FP practice regimen this week, Wirfs was given a questionable designation for Week 4 action but now has been cleared to retake his starting spot at left tackle.