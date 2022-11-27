X-ray examinations did not reveal any significant injury after Wirfs (foot) was carted off during Sunday's overtime loss to Cleveland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wirfs did not suffer any broken bones in his injured left leg and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his ankle issue, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. However, the overall nature of this leg injury is still unclear, so it will be worth closely monitoring the 23-year-old's status heading into Tampa Bay's Week 13 contest against the Saints on Monday Night Football.