Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (knee) did not participate at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.
Wirfs is expected to miss the first few games of the season while he continues to recover from arthroscopic right knee surgery, so his absence Wednesday isn't a major surprise. Charlie Heck will likely draw the start at left tackle in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Falcons.
