Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that he doesn't think Wirfs (ankle) will be ready to play in Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Wirfs has already missed back-to-back games due to the ankle issue and is in danger of missing a third. If he remains sidelined, Josh Wells figures to draw another start at right tackle.
