Wirfs (shoulder) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
It's unclear when Wirfs picked up the shoulder issue, but his availability for Week 18 is now in doubt regardless. He'll likely have to practice Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to suit up Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Adjusting well to new position•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Will work at LT this spring•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Receives fifth-year option•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Good to go Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Suffers aggravation Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Suiting up Sunday•