Wirfs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coach Todd Bowles said earlier in the week that he didn't expect Wirfs to be able to return from a two-game absence. However, Wirfs closed the week with two limited practices, giving him at least some potential to return Sunday against the Bengals. Josh Wells has been starting at right tackle In Wirfs' absence.
