Wirfs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Arizona.

Wirfs has missed three straight games due to an ankle injury, but he logged a full practice Friday for the first time since suffering the injury, which suggests he's on track to return in Week 16. His potential presence would be a huge boost to Tampa Bay's offensive line, especially considering his replacement, Josh Wells (back), is also questionable and Donovan Smith (foot) is out.

More News