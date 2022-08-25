Wirfs (oblique) remains out of practice, but head coach Todd Bowles is confident the star tackle will be ready to play in Week 1 against the Cowboys, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bowles noted after Tuesday's practice that Wirfs remains on schedule in his recovery, supporting the notion he'll be ready to suit up with the opener versus Dallas still more than two weeks away. The 2020 first-round pick's presence for that game would naturally be a welcome sight under any circumstance, but even more so with Ryan Jensen (knee) and Aaron Stinnie (knee) sidelined.