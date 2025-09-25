Wirfs (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Wirfs is in the final stages of his recovery from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in early July. He would put himself in a position to make his 2025 debut against the Eagles on Sunday if he were to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days. Graham Barton would be in line for a fourth-straight start at left tackle if Wirfs is not cleared to play.