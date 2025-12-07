Wirfs (oblique) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 clash against New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Wirfs suffered an oblique injury last Sunday versus the Cardinals and managed just one practice this week -- a limited session Friday. Though he was deemed questionable heading into the weekend, word surfaced late Saturday that he'd be held out of Sunday's contest. With that indeed being the case, Charlie Heck may take over at left tackle, or Tampa Bay could elect to slide Graham Barton over to the position.