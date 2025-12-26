Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Out for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (toe) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Wirfs likely sustained a toe injury in the Buccaneers' Week 16 loss to the Panthers and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise that he won't play Sunday. Expect Benjamin Chukwuma to start at left tackle in Wirfs' stead in Week 17.
